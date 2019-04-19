|
|
Benjamin George Porawski, age 40, passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Born in Jamesburg, he was the son of Lorraine Porawski. Ben lived a thousand lives in one. As a young boy, he was an altar server, something he was very proud of. He was as entrepreneurial as he was creative, co-founding Six to Midnight Production Studios in Trenton with Sam Wolf where together they cultivated a community of artists and musicians through open mic nights, live performances and media productions. Ben truly lived life to the fullest through shared experiences with many dear friends that appreciated his ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. As an avid patron of local art, he maintained a large collection of works from local artists in his Mill Hill home. He loved animals including his bunny, Lester Cadburry and leopard gecko, Vanilla Bean. He leaves behind a proud legacy in those he encouraged to overcome their anxieties and share their talents with the world. Ben was predeceased by his mother, Lorraine; and his Bouchie. He is survived by his uncle and Godfather, Robert (Lisa) Porawski, and Uncle Edward (Rhonda) Porawski; his great aunt Felicia (George) Robinson; and many cousins. Gathering with the family will be 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, with the funeral service beginning at 8:00 PM. Cremation was private. Memorial donations in Ben’s name may be made to the .
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 21, 2019