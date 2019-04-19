The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Porawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Porawski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin Porawski Obituary
Benjamin George Porawski, age 40, passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Born in Jamesburg, he was the son of Lorraine Porawski. Ben lived a thousand lives in one. As a young boy, he was an altar server, something he was very proud of. He was as entrepreneurial as he was creative, co-founding Six to Midnight Production Studios in Trenton with Sam Wolf where together they cultivated a community of artists and musicians through open mic nights, live performances and media productions. Ben truly lived life to the fullest through shared experiences with many dear friends that appreciated his ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. As an avid patron of local art, he maintained a large collection of works from local artists in his Mill Hill home. He loved animals including his bunny, Lester Cadburry and leopard gecko, Vanilla Bean. He leaves behind a proud legacy in those he encouraged to overcome their anxieties and share their talents with the world. Ben was predeceased by his mother, Lorraine; and his Bouchie. He is survived by his uncle and Godfather, Robert (Lisa) Porawski, and Uncle Edward (Rhonda) Porawski; his great aunt Felicia (George) Robinson; and many cousins. Gathering with the family will be 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, with the funeral service beginning at 8:00 PM. Cremation was private. Memorial donations in Ben’s name may be made to the .
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now