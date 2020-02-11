|
Bernard T. Daily, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away February 6th, 2020 in RWJ Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Morrisville, Pa., Bernie resided in Hamilton and Columbus, NJ. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was employed at Tilden Brakes, Delaval and NJ Treasury Motor Pool retiring as a service writer after 15 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, fishing with his grandsons and building anything with his hands. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Leona Asbury Daily, his wife Rose Grieco Daily, and two brothers, Thomas and Hugh he is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Maureen and Douglas Weitzel of Hamilton and Sharon and Edward Czachur of Howell NJ, a sister Mary E. Daily of Newtown, 2 grandsons Alexander and Eric Weitzel and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 am in St. Raphael's Church. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences from 9 am to 10:30 am Saturday prior to Mass at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Entombment of Cremains will be in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Arneystown NJ. Donations can be made in Bernard's honor to the .
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 12, 2020