Bernice Crandall Lassiter Young, age 94, passed away February 3, 2020 in Trenton, NJ. Born in Belhaven, NC, she was a resident in the community for over fifty years. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, VA and attended Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA. Bernice worked for several department stores and she retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles after 10 years of service. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 50 years. As such, she joined several church organizations including the Kitchen Committee and a Trustee Aide. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Lassiter Sr., and Lester Young; mother of the late Raymond E. Lassiter Jr., and Ronald Lassiter; and the daughter of the late Harry Crandall and Johnnie Bell Davis. Bernice is survived by five granddaughters: Evonya Lassiter, Alicia Glikas (Michael), Allegra Lassiter, Alaina Lassiter, and Liane Godfrey (Brian); six great grandchildren: Adam Lassiter, Armand Lassiter, Zion Lassiter-Lee, Brian Godfrey Jr., Brandon Godfrey, and Kennadie Godfrey; two daughters-in-law: Carol Lassiter and Sue Parker Lassiter; special friend Lorraine Cooper, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hour will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 6, 2020