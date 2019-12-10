|
Bernice Kelley Moore 102, of Trenton died Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, Bernice was a lifelong area resident. She attended the Old Lincoln School. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where she was a member of the senior choir. Her employment history consisted of General Motors, Panelyte, and Young’s Rubber. She continued employment in the household of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Farley of Princeton, NJ becoming a member of the family. Bernice was predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Reddick Kelley; a son, Frank Harry (Kimmie) Moore; all of her siblings, brothers, Joshua, Caleb, James, Leroy and Arlington (Duke) Kelley; sisters, Leola Maxwell, Gladys Kelley, Louise K. Thompson and Elizabeth K. Isom-Harrison. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Vivian Crowell-Schley, Emma Mary Kelley, and Annette Moore; The Farley children, Nancy, Eddie, and Janie; her sisters-in-law, Evelyn Kelley and Virginia Moore; brothers-in-law, Joseph Moore (Minnie), Irvin Moore (Thelma), Morris Mouley Moore; five grandchildren; Eight great grands, eight great great grands; two great, great, great grands; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11am at New Salem Baptist Church 316 Union St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 11, 2019