Bernice Delois Morgan, 85, formerly of Trenton and Willingboro NJ, departed this life Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Marcella Center, Burlington. She was a former customer service representative for Educational Testing Service in Ewing. Left to continue her legacy: her 3 children, Ronice White (Allen) of Los Angeles, CA; Lisel White (Darrell) of Willingboro, NJ and Lelia Morgan (Eileen Calabro) of Sicklerville, NJ; grandchildren, Salina Crayton (Phillip), Steven Blackstone, II (Wendy), Elise White, and Petik White; 3 great-grandchildren, Sulè Charles, Hannah Blackstone and Bryce Blackstone, and a host of beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11am at Galilee Baptist Church, 440 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Trenton. Viewing, 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 6, 2019