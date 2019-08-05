Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Morgan Obituary
Bernice Delois Morgan, 85, formerly of Trenton and Willingboro NJ, departed this life Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Marcella Center, Burlington. She was a former customer service representative for Educational Testing Service in Ewing. Left to continue her legacy: her 3 children, Ronice White (Allen) of Los Angeles, CA; Lisel White (Darrell) of Willingboro, NJ and Lelia Morgan (Eileen Calabro) of Sicklerville, NJ; grandchildren, Salina Crayton (Phillip), Steven Blackstone, II (Wendy), Elise White, and Petik White; 3 great-grandchildren, Sulè Charles, Hannah Blackstone and Bryce Blackstone, and a host of beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11am at Galilee Baptist Church, 440 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Trenton. Viewing, 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.