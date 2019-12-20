The Trentonian Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
1130 Lower Ferry Road
Ewing, NJ
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
1130 Lower Ferry Road
Ewing, NJ
Bessie Moody Obituary
Bessie Moody, 94, of Trenton, NJ departed this life on December 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Princeton, NJ, Mrs. Moody attended the Princeton School System. She loved baking, gardening, and her family. Mrs. Moody was predeceased by her parents Garnell and Florie Herron, her husband Edward Moody, and her son Keith E. Moody. Mrs. Moody leaves to cherish her memory: her daughters Charlene (Ira) Bailey, Deborah McConnaughey, Maria McConnaughey; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 1130 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing, NJ 08618. The viewing will begin at 9:00 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 21, 2019
