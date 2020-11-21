1/1
Birtdell Enyart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Birtdell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birtdell Lee Enyart Birtdell Lee Enyart, affectionally known as “Enyart” or “Birt”, 75 of Trenton departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Birtdell was educated and graduated from the Trenton Public School System. Birtdell was employed by Trane Technologies and he retired after 29 years. After retirement, Birtdell worked at the ARC of Mercer County. Up until his passing, Birtdell was a driver for a riding service, the friendliest driver around. Birtdell was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Trenton, NJ, where he attended services regularly. Birtdell was preceded in death by his parents, Birt and Beatrice Enyart; sister, Shirley McKnight; and a special friend, Frances Dye. Birtdell is survived by a son, Dominick Enyart; stepson, Michael (Anne) Dye, Sr.; six grandchildren, Dominick Levar Enyart, Jr., Brandin Nazir Enyart, Kayden Amir Enyart all of Bridgetown, NJ, Michael Dye, Jr., Latoya Dye, and Cierra Howard-Dye all of Hamilton, NJ (and their mother, Sonya Howard of Trenton, NJ); two great-grandchildren, Nasir Dye and Ziare Dye of Hamilton, NJ; brother, Myron Enyart (Deanna Lawson) of Jamestown, NC; god-daughter Latarsha McWhite of Philadelphia, PA; special friend Dee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services for Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ 08638. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved