Birtdell Lee Enyart Birtdell Lee Enyart, affectionally known as “Enyart” or “Birt”, 75 of Trenton departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Birtdell was educated and graduated from the Trenton Public School System. Birtdell was employed by Trane Technologies and he retired after 29 years. After retirement, Birtdell worked at the ARC of Mercer County. Up until his passing, Birtdell was a driver for a riding service, the friendliest driver around. Birtdell was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Trenton, NJ, where he attended services regularly. Birtdell was preceded in death by his parents, Birt and Beatrice Enyart; sister, Shirley McKnight; and a special friend, Frances Dye. Birtdell is survived by a son, Dominick Enyart; stepson, Michael (Anne) Dye, Sr.; six grandchildren, Dominick Levar Enyart, Jr., Brandin Nazir Enyart, Kayden Amir Enyart all of Bridgetown, NJ, Michael Dye, Jr., Latoya Dye, and Cierra Howard-Dye all of Hamilton, NJ (and their mother, Sonya Howard of Trenton, NJ); two great-grandchildren, Nasir Dye and Ziare Dye of Hamilton, NJ; brother, Myron Enyart (Deanna Lawson) of Jamestown, NC; god-daughter Latarsha McWhite of Philadelphia, PA; special friend Dee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services for Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ 08638. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com