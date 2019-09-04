The Trentonian Obituaries
Parkside Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes
1584 Parkside Ave
Ewing, NJ 08638
(609) 882-4454
Bishop Matthew Johnson Jr.

Bishop Matthew Johnson Jr. Obituary
Bishop Matthew Johnson, Jr., age 69, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Bad Homburg, Germany, he resided in the Trenton area with his loving wife Deborah for the past 49 years. Bishop was a self-employed videographer who worked for Comcast and operated his own business, Bishvid, for many years. A life-long Oakland Raiders fan, Bishop enjoyed catching a game on tv, going fishing with his loved ones, and spending his free time interacting with the great outdoors. More than anything, Bishop will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend to so, so many. Son of the late Bishop M. Sr. and Luzie (Bernhardt) Johnson; Bishop will be remembered by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah (Murphy) Johnson; his son, Matthew Johnson and wife Sherifa; his grandchildren, Gabrielle and Jayden Johnson; his brother, Edgar Johnson and wife Jennifer; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. Memorial visitation will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Parkside Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 1584 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Please visit Bishop’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 5, 2019
