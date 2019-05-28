The Trentonian Obituaries
Blair C. Tobin transitioned Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home with her mother by her side.
Blair was born in Trenton, NJ.
She was a resident of Ewing, NJ for 27 years.
She attended Ewing High School, graduating in 2004 and Rider University for three years until she became ill.
Blair was predeceased in death by her grandfather, Earl Tobin, her grandmother, Alice Tobin, her aunt, Frimalee Livingston, and uncles; Craig Tobin and Christopher Gammons.
She is survived by her parents, Kaizer and Cheryl Tobin, three brothers; Michael Gammons (Shamira), Bryan Mendenhall (Emily), and Anthony Gammons, her grandmother, Barbara Scott, her friend Stephanie Mc Fadden and her brother, Michael, four nephews; Michael Jr., Brandon, B.J., and Amir, and her uncle, Peaky, a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be private at her request. Thank you, thankyou, to all her doctors and nurses at all the hospitals that Blair has been in. Thank you, for all the calls, cards, and kind words. Thank you, Elder Leach, and the Beauty Grove Primitive Baptist Church family for praying for her for years. Thank youTobin family.
Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on May 28, 2019
