Bruce Lee Gage, 96, formerly of Ewing, NJ died on August 26 in the Community Medical Center of Toms River, NJ after a brief illness. Son of the late Bruce Leo Gage and Adrienne Rooney Gage, Mr. Gage was born in Trenton, NJ and educated in Trenton public schools. He served as a Seabee in the Pacific theatre during World War II. Following the war, he enrolled in Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) and graduated with a degree in business administration. Mr. Gage was engaged in the real estate business in Trenton, NJ from 1954 for the remainder of his life. Father of the late Bruce Lee Gage III and Christopher John Gage and brother of the late Lucille Gage Otto and Joyce Gage Gulowsen, Mr. Gage is survived by his beloved partner, Marie Berger, his daughters, Alisande L. Gage and her partner, Diane Kontorowicz, and Laure H. Gage and partner, Ken Henrici, and sons, Amory J. and his wife, Linda, and Anthony E. and his wife, Barbara Galvin. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jack Carrozzo and Annika Gage as well as his sister, Adrienne Gage Welling, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment were private.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 30, 2019