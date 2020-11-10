1/1
Bruce Wayne Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Wayne Howard, 61, of Trenton, NJ, departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, NJ. Bruce was born in Lady Lake, FL to the Jimmie Howard and the late Ruby Howard. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System. Bruce was employed at Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. In addition to his mother, Bruce is predeceased by two brothers, Jimmie and Alexander Howard; paternal grandparents, James and Esther Howard; maternal grandparents, Levi and Rosa Holmes and a nephew, Carlton Jones. Bruce leaves to cherish precious memories his father, Jimmie Howard Sr.; daughter, Endia Gordon - Perry; three grandchildren, Doshanique, Ziaire and Justin; two brothers, Barry and James Howard; six sisters, Deborah Jones, Nadine Howard, Paula Howard, Jacqueline Lee, Esther D. Francis and Lisa Johnson; an aunt, Bernice Richardson; five nieces, six nephews, cousins and friends including Franklin Tyler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved