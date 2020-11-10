Bruce Wayne Howard, 61, of Trenton, NJ, departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, NJ. Bruce was born in Lady Lake, FL to the Jimmie Howard and the late Ruby Howard. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System. Bruce was employed at Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. In addition to his mother, Bruce is predeceased by two brothers, Jimmie and Alexander Howard; paternal grandparents, James and Esther Howard; maternal grandparents, Levi and Rosa Holmes and a nephew, Carlton Jones. Bruce leaves to cherish precious memories his father, Jimmie Howard Sr.; daughter, Endia Gordon - Perry; three grandchildren, Doshanique, Ziaire and Justin; two brothers, Barry and James Howard; six sisters, Deborah Jones, Nadine Howard, Paula Howard, Jacqueline Lee, Esther D. Francis and Lisa Johnson; an aunt, Bernice Richardson; five nieces, six nephews, cousins and friends including Franklin Tyler.



