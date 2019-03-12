The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Riverside Memorial Chapels
1310 Prospect St
Ewing, NJ 08638
(609) 771-9109
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Trenton Church of Christ
411 Clinton Ave
Trenton, NJ
Bryan Johnson Obituary
Temple, TX - Bryan Keith Johnson, 41, of Temple, TX died on Jan. 14, 2019. Bryan had served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 24,1986 to May 1, 1993. Predeceased by his grandfathers Herbert Dunbar and Kidd Charles Redd, he is survived by his parents Herbert (Joe Redd) & Sharon Johnson, son Brian Herbert, daughter Ebony Rene Hall, Grandmothers Mary Dunbar and Elizabeth Downing, brothers Stanley and Michael Johnson, several aunts, uncles, cousins and special cousin Rita Lyles. A memorial service will be held Saturday 11am at the Trenton Church of Christ 411 Clinton Ave Trenton. Arrangements are under the direction of Riverside Memorial Chapels 1310 Prospect St. Ewing Twp., NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 13, 2019
