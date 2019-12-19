|
Carl J Varga, 53 of Trenton passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home in North Trenton. Predeceased by his parents Joseph Robert & Dorothy Barbara Skwara Varga. Surviving is his brother Paul C. Varga & Barbara of North Trenton; sister Susan C. Varga of Lawrence; aunt Barbara Varga of Lakewood NJ and Virginia “Ginny” Skwara of North Trenton; as well as many cousins and friends and friends at Trenton Polish American Club of North Trenton. Born in Trenton he was a lifelong North Trenton resident. He was employed as a local area union Electrician. Carl enjoyed fly fishing, small game hunting and playing computer games. He also enjoyed spending his time watching football and other sports at T.P.A.D.S Club while conversing with his club friends. Carl was a past executive board member of T.P.A.D.S and the clubs electrician as well as a member of the Trenton Dart Team. Family and Friends are invited to gather at St. Hedwig’s Church on Saturday December 21, at 11:30am. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:00pm noon from St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery, Ewing Township. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Carl’s memory to Catholic Charities on 47 North Clinton Avenue, Trenton, 08609.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 20, 2019