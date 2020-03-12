|
Carol Ware transitioned at home March 8th, 2020 in Ewing, New Jersey where she was a longtime resident. Carol was born January 12th,1957 in Trenton, New Jersey, she graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1975 and went on to study Criminal Justice at Mount Ida College of Massachusetts. In her early adult years, she was an EKG Technician but then later discovered her skills as a Case Manager for the State of New Jersey Department of Children & Family Services. She loved nature, admiring many types of trees, and enjoyed horseback riding. Carol had a passion for helping others, as she led the Outreach Ministry at True Love Center. She was a Minister and later ordained to Elder at True Love Center. Carol was a treasure to her church and her family. Carol is predeceased by her father General Williams, mother Anna Williams, and brother Ronald Williams (Dew Drop), she leaves to mourn her loving son Walter Evans and grandchildren, Zikiya M. Evans, Zyaire M. E. Evans as well as sister Lillian Eversley, brother Kenneth (Angela), Lueire Dean Ibrahim, Laureen (Arthur); along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends; including lifetime bestfriend Tanya Brown; special friends Audrey Walker, Anita Broach, Theresa Gonzales, Pat Cordas, Lori Toliver, Robyne Jiles, and Anita Robinson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17,2020 at True Love Center, 2630 South Broad Street, Hamilton. Viewing, 9am; Funeral, 11 am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 13, 2020