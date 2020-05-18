Carol Lake
Carol Lake (nee Worth) of Bordentown, NJ passed away into God’s loving and eternal care on the 14th of May, 2020. Carol is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Ronald Lake, also of Bordentown, NJ. She leaves behind two sons, Henry Castiglione of Yardley, PA and John Castiglione and his wife Alice, of Allentown, NJ. One daughter, Debra Garey and husband Arthur, of Southampton, NJ, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Carol is also survived by one brother, Gilbert Worth and his wife Rosemarie, of Hamilton Sq., NJ and one sister, Dale Scharnitz and husband Dan, of Roebling, NJ. She was also a deeply loved Aunt and Godmother. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Worth, a sister, Beverly Turkington, and two brothers, Gerald Worth and Kenneth Worth. Carol had a long and illustrious career of 36 years as an Executive Assistant with The State of NJ, Division of Fish and Game, before retiring. She was a member of The Trinity Methodist Church in Roebling, NJ. Carol will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Due to the current pandemic, visitation and burial service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Carol’s Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com for directions and service information, order flowers, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.

Published in The Trentonian from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
