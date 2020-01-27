|
|
Carol M. Jeavons of Champions Club, Magnolia, DE, formerly of N. Wildwood and Ewing Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her children, family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jeavons and her partner, Jonathan J Bonelli of Wildwood, NJ and Philadelphia, PA; a son and his wife, John T. & Susan Jeavons of Hamilton Sq., NJ; 2 grandsons: Tyler J. Jeavons of New York, NY and Robert T. Jeavons of Hamilton Sq., NJ.; 2 brothers, William Heft of Danville, VT and Edward Johnson of Hamilton, NJ; a foster sister Margaret (Peggy) Murray, Peggy’s husband David Murray, and her two sons, David Bleacher and Scott & Crystal Murray and their 2 children; a sister-in-law, Marion Stout and several aunts, cousins and nieces. Funeral Service Thursday, January 30, 2020, 1 pm at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, DE. Friends may call beginning at 11 am. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Delaware Hospice or the Lupus Foundation of America. See full obituary at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 28, 2020