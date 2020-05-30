Carrie Lee Powell, 85 of Ewing, NJ departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. Born and educated in Albany, GA, Mrs. Powell was a resident of the Trenton-Ewing area for most of her life. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ. Predeceased by her parents, Eddie Lee Washington and Johnnie Lee Stringer-Washington; three aunts, Lillie Pearl Jordan, Rosa Mae Thomas and Carrie Bell Dillard and one uncle, Earnest Jeans, Jr. surviving are her husband Andrew Powell, Sr.; four sons, Willie J. Powell, Jr. Tyrone Powell all of Trenton and Wayne Powell of Riverdale, NJ; four daughters, Phyllis M. Powell, Cynthia Powell, Lisa D. Tucker all of Trenton, NJ and Rosalind R. Powell of Charlotte, NC, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.