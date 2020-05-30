Carrie Powell
Carrie Lee Powell, 85 of Ewing, NJ departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. Born and educated in Albany, GA, Mrs. Powell was a resident of the Trenton-Ewing area for most of her life. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ. Predeceased by her parents, Eddie Lee Washington and Johnnie Lee Stringer-Washington; three aunts, Lillie Pearl Jordan, Rosa Mae Thomas and Carrie Bell Dillard and one uncle, Earnest Jeans, Jr. surviving are her husband Andrew Powell, Sr.; four sons, Willie J. Powell, Jr. Tyrone Powell all of Trenton and Wayne Powell of Riverdale, NJ; four daughters, Phyllis M. Powell, Cynthia Powell, Lisa D. Tucker all of Trenton, NJ and Rosalind R. Powell of Charlotte, NC, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.

Published in The Trentonian from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
