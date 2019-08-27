|
|
Catherine Ervine, age 88 years, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina surrounded by her family. Born May 18, 1931 in Hopewell Township NJ, Catherine was daughter of the late Millard and Catherine (Eick) Whited. She lived in Hopewell Township for many years and in Ewing Township before moving recently to North Carolina. A homemaker, among Catherine’s pastimes were watching one of her favorite television shows or sports, especially the New York Yankees. She collected many knick-knacks – buying and selling many of them at her booth in the Columbus Flea Market. Her collection of rare and older dolls brought her much joy as well. Her real enjoyment came from visiting with and spending time with her family sitting on the porch, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were an inspiration to her and brought her countless joy. In addition to her parents and ten siblings, Catherine was predeceased by her husband, John Ervine in 1999. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Angel Rivera, her daughter Patricia Reilly of Raleigh NC, her son-in-law, Joseph Reilly of Ewing NJ, her son and daughter-in-law, John and Betsy Ervine, Jr. of Ewing NJ, her former daughter-in-law, Lisa Ervine of Ewing NJ, her six grandchildren and their spouses, Angel and Lisa Rivera, Brenda and Giovanni Arce, Adrienne Ervine, Joseph Reilly Jr., Kevin Reilly, and Beau Reilly, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Makayla and Brandon, and her best friend and sister, Sugar Whited. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington NJ. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Hopewell Boro, NJ. Calling hour will be Saturday morning from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 28, 2019