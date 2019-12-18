|
|
Catherine Marie Marshall-Taswell (Cathy), daughter of the late Marial and Eloise Marshall, was born May 17, 1966 in Trenton, NJ. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Catherine, affectionately called “Cathy”, was formally educated in the Ewing Township, NJ Public School Systems. A graduate of Mercer County Community College. Cathy joined the United States Air Force in 1986. Cathy leaves to cherish her precious memories, a son Quasim Marshall, a daughter Quaya Taswell, and one grandson Talone Davis; two sisters Evelyn Marshall Gaines (Stan) and Linda Marshall Tucker; two nephews Hakim Gaines (Mel, Dillon), Sharif Gaines (Shardai, Selene, Sidra), one niece (Dominique Anguiano), one living aunt Mary Meyers, a God Son Jalen Armstead, her Best Friend Dawn Coy Armstead and a host of cousins and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am in King Memorial Park’s Mausoleum located at 8710 Dogwood Road, Baltimore (Windsor Mill) MD 21244.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 22, 2019