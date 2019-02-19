|
|
Catherine Mae Wooding Woods age 91 of Trenton, NJ, exchanged time for eternity on February 14, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ,she was employed by the New Jersey State Superior Court, the National Council on Aging, and the Mercer County Nutrition Program. She was a Certified Home Health Aide and a Site Manager at many senior centers until the age of ninety. She was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church. Catherine is predeceased in death by her parents and guardians; Harry Gregory and Ruth Green Wooding, a brother, Rev. Charles Wooding, and a foster brother, Thaddeus Johnson, a son, Reginald Woods, and a God-Sister, Gertrude Nance. She leaves to Cherish her memory, two daughters; Mary and Sharon Woods, a special daughter, Joan Salmon (Waldo) and family, two grandchildren; Tyra Katrina Woods and Brian Settles, six great-grandchildren, including Jordan and Tristan, a God-daughter, Barbara Ann Leonard, a God-sister, Elizabeth Hunter, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 12pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 301 Pennington Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 20, 2019