Cathy Werner Policare, 59 of Hamilton Twp., passed away suddenly December 5th, 2019 at her residence. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Cathy was a graduate of Hamilton High West. She had previously been employed at the Princeton University as a Maintenance Technician. Predeceased by her father Thomas R. Werner, Cathy is survived by her husband Rocco Policare, sons, Thomas and Anthony Sparcico, her mother Joan Morgan Werner, 2 sisters Joanne Werner and Laura Tous and spouse Michael, 4 nieces April Dilts, Kimberly Sovinski, Melaine Dilts, and Jackie Tumillo, 2 nephews Christopher and Danny Tumillo, and many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ. Cremation was held privately.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 10, 2019