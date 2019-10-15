|
|
Cesar Ortiz, 49 of Trenton, NJ passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1970 in Patterson, NJ and grew up in Trenton, NJ. Cesar graduated from Trenton Central High School. He was employed at Dinger Brothers Iron Work, Comcast, Waste Management and Carroll Industries, Inc. Cesar is survived by his parents Ligia Martinez Rodriguez and Ramon Rodriguez, his daughters Ashley Marie Ortiz and Yazminelly Marie Ortiz and granddaughter Mariana Mercedes Ortiz Serrano, siblings Sam (Nicole) Rodriguez, Susan (Jose Juan) Santiago, Carmen Lidia (David) Rodriguez, Myrna (Eddie) Afanador, Ramon (Maria) Rodriguez, Jr., Maritza (John Gomez) Ortiz Ayala, Maribel (Luis Velazquez) Ortiz Ayala, y Orlando Ortiz, his ex-wife of twenty-four years Adela Marie Rivera and very dear friend Annie Audrey Smith. As well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Cremation will be held privately at a later date. Please visit Cesar’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 17, 2019