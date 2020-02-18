|
Charles H. Oakerson, age 80, of Yardville, formerly of New Egypt, passed way Sunday February 16, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital in Hamilton. He was born in Cream Ridge to the late Charles and Anna (Lewis) Oakerson on January 30, 1940. Charlie worked as a truck driver for Yardville Concrete in Yardville, NJ. He loved his 57’ Chevy, flying his RC airplanes, and playing guitar. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed. Charlie was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his four children, Evans Oakerson and wife Janine of Standardsville, VA, Ann Marie Mershon and husband Bill of Jackson, NJ, Andy Oakerson and wife Tracey of Denton, NC and Dawn Bunce and husband Don of Cream Ridge, NJ; his former wife, Judith Oakerson of Jackson; his longtime companion, Helen Benti of Yardville; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 7PM to 9PM at Tilghman Funeral Home located on 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 with internment to follow at Emley’s Hill Cemetery in Cream Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 19, 2020