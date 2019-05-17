|
Charles R. Jones, age 68, of Bordentown, NJ, passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Herman Memorial City Hospital in Houston, TX. He was born in Trenton, NJ and lived most of his life in Bordentown, NJ. He was a graduate of Mercer County Technical School where he mastered in refrigeration and HVAC. Charles was the co-owner of CMS Refrigeration, Bordentown, NJ. He was a former NJ Master Plumber, and former Plumbing Inspector for Upper Freehold Township, NJ. He was a member of many trade organizations: IGSHPA, NATE, and RSES, just to name a few. He served as Senior Squadron Commander from 1992-1996 w/ the rank of Captain in the Civil Air Patrol Allentown Composite Squadron, in Allentown, NJ. He was a member of the Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085 and a past member of the Bordentown Yacht Club. He is survived by his loving wife Susan M. Lenheart Jones; son Charles R. Jones II (Chuck) and Paula of Bordentown, NJ; daughter Meghan C. Jones and Amy of East Norriton, PA; 4 brothers James and Sylvia Snyder of Hamilton, NJ, Harold and Susan Jones of Zephyr Hills, FL, Bill and Claire Jones of Hamilton, and Richard Jones of Willingboro, NJ; 3 sisters Shirley Ann and Carmen Santangelo, of Woodlands, TX, Judy Jester of Hamilton, NJ, and Liz Jones of National Park, NJ; sister-in-law Dolores and Joseph Lisnak of Whiting, NJ. He will be greatly missed by his 3 grandchildren Charlotte, Nathan, and Caroline, and his many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of services at 12:30 PM at Huber-Moore Funeral Home 517 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to: Mercer County Technical School District HVAC Program Attn: Business Office 1085 Old Trenton Road Trenton, NJ 08690. Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on May 19, 2019