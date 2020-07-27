Charles Lovers, departed this life peacefully on July 22, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loving family. Born September 18, 1939 in Marshall, Texas to the late Walton and Catherine (Smith) Lovers. Following high school, Charles entered the U.S. Army in 1957 and retired in 1989 after 32 years of service and obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG). He joined the US Postal Service in 1970. He received his retirement commendation from the US Postal Service where he was credited with 61 years of service in 2018. Leaves to cherish his precious memories, his lifelong partner, Ola Jones of Trenton, NJ, his sons Charles Jones of Trenton, NJ, Carlos Jones (Nancy) and Jock Jones both of Charlotte, NC and Juan Jones (Rosalind) of Las Vegas, NV his daughters Charmell Jones and Bernadette Jones (His best friend) and (Damian) both of Trenton, NJ. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 1:00pm at Riverside Chapel 1310 Prospect St, Ewing.



