Charlita E. Dixon age 63 passed away June 25, 2019 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Born in Trenton and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, and earned a B.A. in Theological Studies. Ms. Dixon was a Secretarial Assistant 3 at the New Jersey Department of Labor, she was formerly employed at Helene Fuld Medical Center, and the New Jersey State Council of the Arts. Daughter of the late Theodore Robison and Minnie Sapp, mother of the late Kenneth Robison (Whitmore), sister of the late Tracey Clemens, Kevin Robison, and Valerie Wright. Mrs. Dixon is survived by her husband Kenneth Dixon, two daughter Faleisha Days, and Patricia Dixon, one son Robert Dixon, five grandchildren Myah Dixon, Xavier Edwards, Freedom Whitmore, Isis Clemens, and Kenneth Dixon, two brothers Theodore Robison, and Cornelius Robison (Pat), two sisters Tonya Carmichael (Henry), and Linda Robison, a host of nieces nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and two special friends; Sister Mildred and Charlene Downing. Funeral service will be 11am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Trenton Deliverance Center 1100 S. Clinton Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on June 29, 2019