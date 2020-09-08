Christopher David Monroe was called home Monday, September 1, 2020, of heart failure. Born February 6, 1955 at Mater Misericordia Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Raised at “Riverhouse”, an original Edgewater Park estate on the waterfront of the Delaware River, the son of William Winfield and Esther Barnes Monroe. Chris loved outdoor adventure, particularly anything to do with the water, which would explain his love of the Navy. He joined the Navy after finishing High School, traveling to Key West, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Hawaii, Singapore, and patrolling off the coast of Vietnam onboard the USS Sample. After attending classes for accounting in Hawaii, he returned home to New Jersey to finish his degree at BCC. He loved to laugh and celebrate life. Always the life of the party, he would make sure you were always having fun. A volunteer firefighter, who showed his kids the value of charity and leadership helping build Imagination Kingdom, and coaching many PAAL teams in Baseball, Softball, and Basketball. He was a fan of live music, attending many concerts through his lifetime, including his favorite band: The Moody Blues. An avid reader he loved to keep his mind sharp with puzzles and crosswords. A vehement Patriot, who was vociferous in his beliefs and independence, and showed his children how to always stand for what they believe in. Christopher is survived by seven children: Christopher, his spouse Nicole; NellieAnn, her spouse Denice; Julie, her spouse Michael; Thaddeus; Elizabeth; Leahann and Esther; and eight grandchildren: Molly, Alexander, Cameron, Tessa, Alice, Elijah, Alinea and Ira. Also left behind are Chris’ brother Bill, his spouse Patricia and their sons, Chris’ nephews, Win and Price; and his sister’s daughters, Chris’ nieces, Alexandrea and Honor Santos; as well as many cousins in the Worthington and Rittenhouse families. Interment will be in Beverly National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we are asking you to leave a donation in his name to your favorite charity
.