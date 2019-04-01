|
|
Christopher A. Jones, 59, of Trenton, departed this life on March 30, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice at RWJ Hospital. Born in Trenton, Christopher was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Ewing High School in 1977. Chris worked at Merrill Lynch Conference Center as an audio visual technician for many years and was also employed at TASK for a while. Born to the late Florence McRae-Jones and fostered by the late Dorothy and Clarence Jones, Chris is survived by two sisters, Rhonda McLaren (Ronne) and Kim McRae; foster sister, Bonita Cruse; two nieces, Karen Ann and Monica Lynn Cruse; step son, Jamie Harris; three aunts, Martha Warner-Jones, Martha Crossby-Jones, and Margaret Jones; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 am at Union Baptist Church, 301 Pennington Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 9 to 11 am at the church. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 2, 2019