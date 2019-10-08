|
Clem T. Mapp, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Capital Medical Center in Hopewell, NJ. Clem, born August 29, 1951 in Trenton, NJ, was the son of the late Clem T. Mapp Sr. and Catherine Miller Mapp. Clem graduated in 1970 from Ewing High School and received his undergraduate degree in Business from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. After attending Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA he spent time working in Minneapolis, MN and New York City before eventually returning to Mercer County, NJ in 1979 where he spent his remaining years as a business owner. He is fondly remembered as the owner of Cadwalder Liquors and for being a mentor to young men who lived in Trenton’s West Ward neighborhood. He could often be found coaching his daughters’ soccer teams, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and grilling his legendary ribs. Upon Clem’s retirement he dedicated his life to Christ and became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Shiloh Scholarship Committee, a Thursday noon bible study attendee and a Men’s Sunday school participant. Clem is survived by his three daughters, Melissa Blunte (Girard), Kristen Mapp and Natalie Mapp; his two granddaughters Sydney and Olivia Blunte, his sisters Harriet Greene Richardson (Alonzo) and Aldonia Moore, his niece LaCretia Richardson, his nephew Pierre Greene (Annette), his cousin Sharon Hartwell, his special friend Donna Teel, family and friends. Funeral service will be 10 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Way, Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be 8 am until time of service at the church. Donations can be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church Scholarship Foundation. Interment Fountain Lawn Memorial Park, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 9, 2019