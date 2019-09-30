|
Cleophus Hendrix, Jr., 83 of Lumberton departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ. Born in Unionville, AL, Leo, as he was affectionately known, joined the US Army in December 1957 during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1959. He relocated to New Jersey where he received Christ and joined New Salem Baptist Church and served as an Usher. He was employed by General Plating for 18 years and retired from Mercer Paper Tubing. Predeceased by his parents Cleophus, Sr. and Sarah Hendrix; his sister, Lola Dismukes; his wife of 45 years, Gladys G. Hendrix and grandson William Emanuel. Leo is survived by cousins/brothers, Charles and Wesley Hendrix; his children, Sibyl, Chestine (Ivan Rodriquez), Masceo Jr. and Denise Emanuel and Cleophus Hendrix, III (Shelly) all of Trenton NJ; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, his adoptive children Tiffany, Lamont and Kyle McRae, four sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11am at New Salem Baptist Church 316 Union St. Trenton, NJ Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 1, 2019