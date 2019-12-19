|
Constance Elizabeth Wheeler age 87 passed away December 16, 2019 at Park Place Monmouth NJ. She was born in Pennington, New Jersey. Constance was a lifelong member of the community. Constance attended Pennington Hopewell Schools. She also attended Temple University. After graduating from school, Constance joined the Trenton Police Department where she served as police officer and was a Juvenile Detective at the time of her retirement. Constance was employed by Trenton Police Department for 35 years upon retirement. Constance was not only one of the first female officer but also one of the first black female officers for the Trenton Police Department. Once retired Constance became bored and worked for a while at Woman Space and Our Lady Devine Shepard’s School where she was affectionately called “Grandmom” by the students. Constance was a faithfully member of Blessed Sacrament- Our Lady Devine Shepard Church. She served on many committees and served meals to the homeless as well as helping maintain the food pantry at the church for the homeless. Constance loved to travel, cook and do crossword puzzles. Her favorite passion was dancing. She is the daughter of the late Addison Sr., and Helen Driver. Sister Jenny Hundley, brothers: Addison Jr. and Alvin Driver and her son William M. Clark and beloved companion of 30 years Cubit Case Sr. She has left behind her sister Dorothy Mason, daughters: Judith A Clark, Debra J. Shipman (Steve) and son Robert M. Wheeler (Marizta). Granddaughters: Jessica Flournoy, Tiffany Lewis, Nicole Clark, Angel Clark and Tanaye Shipman. Grandsons: Theodore Cook, Elliot Clark, Julian Clark, Daryl M. Wheeler and Tarrell Shipman. She was a mother figure to: Cubit Case Jr. Cynthia McCoy and the late Rowena Case and Cedric Mincey as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, great granddaughters, great grandsons, nieces, nephews, and many great loving friends. Funeral service will be 4pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hour will be 3pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment 10am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Stoutsburg Cemetery, Hopewell, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 20, 2019