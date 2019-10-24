|
Constance McDonald-Dixon was born November 14, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the Late Willard & Leila Maude David. She was affectionately known as “Connie”. Connie departed this life at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Connie received her early childhood education at Milton Elementary School and attended Marlboro High School both of NY State before relocating to New Jersey as a young adult. She attended the Mercer County Vocational School for Nursing while working as a CNA at the formerly known Mill House Nursing Home. Connie continued to work at Mill House after she obtained her degree as an LPN for 30 plus years. She was gainfully employed for 3 years at Rose Hill Assistant Living before her retirement. In addition to her parents, Connie is predeceased in death by two sons, Christopher and Berkey, three brothers Craig, Willie and William. She leaves to cherish her loving memory forever, her husband Frederick Dixon, sons, Robert and Frederick of Trenton. Daughters, Shameka Wise (Darnell), Chesterfield, NJ, Senora Brooks (Lethel) Sicklerville, NJ and Demetric, Trenton. Her sisters, Josephine Daniels (Wilmer), Hamilton, NJ, Annie Mae Whitted, West Palm Beach, FL. Brothers, Richard and Kenny of Trenton, NJ, Leon of Jacksonville, FL. Ten grandchildren who she adored so very much, Latoya, Jybre, Jaziya, Lailah, Leighton, Leigha, Zion, Cameron, Leland and Tyeson. Four great-grandchildren. In laws, Henrietta Dixon, Barbara Greene (William), Rose Dixon, Horace Dixon (Linda) and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Union Baptist Church 301 Pennington Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 25, 2019