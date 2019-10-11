Home

Cornelius Morrow age 80 of Ewing, NJ passed away October 2, 2019. He was pastor of the Trenton Church of Christ for 36 years. He leaves to mourn, Laverne Morrow of Ewing, NJ, Guy Morrow of Nashville, TN, and Rosemarie Morrow Randolph of South Plainfield, NJ. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 8am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 12, 2019
