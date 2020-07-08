1/1
Covvie Darrel Scott Jr. at age 24, of Ewing NJ, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1995, in Trenton NJ, the beloved son of Shelley Brown and Covvie Darrel Scott Sr. Covvie graduated from Ewing High School and was currently studying music. He was a “Musical Artist” and was extremely passionate about music. Covvie was not only musically talented, he was an individual with so much magnetism. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, but most all he loved spending time with his family. Covvie was a warmhearted young man who was loved by many. He was an amazing son, brother, and friend. He brought great joy and laughter into the lives of those he knew. Covvie was preceded in death by both of his grandfather’s, Shelton McCoy Brown Sr. and Albert Ware. He is survived by his mother, Shelley Brown, (special stepfather), Tyrone Harrington, Sr.), his father, Covvie D. Scott, Sr. (Shanna Leggett), grandmother’s, Carolyn S. Brown, Ann Scott and Jessie (Keith Langston), ten sisters; Naylah (Whitney Walker-Scott), SeQuoia, Amber, Quashira, Taylor, Ceemoni, Rmoni, ?Keyani, Cavannie and Ty’Shel Harrington, one brother, Tryone Harrington Jr., several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. In addition, he shared a special bond with Shelton Brown, Jr, Troy Brown, and Wayne Brown. His presence will surely be missed. I’ll never need anything in this world, but to see your face once again. You left me too soon, my love, my son. I will miss you forever and a day, until we meet again.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
