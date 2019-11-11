Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Johnson Jr. Obituary
Curtis Johnson Jr. was born on January 5, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Private visitation for the family will be held on Thursday, November, 14, 2019 followed by a dedication. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Curtis is predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Johnson Sr, survived by his loving sons Curtis Johnson III, Eric Johnson and Mitchell Johnson. His daughters Monique Johnson, Aliya Johnson, Georgette Brooks and Jamesetta Brooks. May God Have Mercy On His Soul.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -