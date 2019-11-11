|
Curtis Johnson Jr. was born on January 5, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Private visitation for the family will be held on Thursday, November, 14, 2019 followed by a dedication. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Curtis is predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Johnson Sr, survived by his loving sons Curtis Johnson III, Eric Johnson and Mitchell Johnson. His daughters Monique Johnson, Aliya Johnson, Georgette Brooks and Jamesetta Brooks. May God Have Mercy On His Soul.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 12, 2019