Cynthia M. Lewis-Carroll
Cynthia M. Lewis-Carroll, 65, of Ewing, NJ, departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mt. Holly, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, Cynthia was a 1972 graduate of Trenton Central High School. She graduated from Cortez Business College in Washington, DC with a degree in business. Cynthia worked for the State of New Jersey, Division on Civil Rights, and retired in 2010 after 30 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and former 47-year member of Cadwalader-Asbury United Methodist Church. She also formerly attended Pennington United Methodist Church. Cynthia was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary - VFW Post 7298 of Ewing, NJ, serving as secretary. She was also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary - The American Legion Post 414 of Lawrenceville, NJ. Predeceased by her father, Charlie Lewis and her only child, Brandon Charles Carroll, Cynthia is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, Charles Carroll of 34 years; mother, Rev. Estelle Lewis; sisters, Irma and Sharon (Robert); aunts, Robbie and Dorothy Kelly, and Jacqueline McClellan; several cousins; a host of nieces and nephews; dear close friends, Jennifer Austin, Gwendolyn Flack, Michele DeJesus-Walters, Lakeisha Townsend, Toni Armstead, Gloria McGee, Amanda Koon-Valentine, Tina Stanley, and her adopted family - members of the ‘72 Unlimited Committee and Ladies Auxiliary members. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10am to 12 noon at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Church Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
