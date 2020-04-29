|
Cynthia ‘’Faye’’ Marshall of Trenton, NJ departed this life on April 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Trenton, Faye was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Trenton. Faye was employed with Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, Braun Research and Devereaux Advanced Behavioral, retiring in 2010. Faye enjoyed attending services at Life Gate Christian Assembly and Change Church. Faye is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Marshall; her parents, Rosa Poole and Charles Graham; a daughter, Lotanya Denise Marshall; a brother Anthony Poole and close friend, Jewel Carter. She is survived by three children, Ronald Dunton Sr., Yolanda Marshall and Rontia Marshall; her six grandchildren, Tanya, Davon, Daquan and Christian Marshall, Ronald Dunton Jr. and Jordan Day; four great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ja’Kari, Kaiden and Amya, aunts, uncles including Ulysses Jefferson, cousins and best friends, Rogee Jackson and Carl Hardwick. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Memorial Tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 30, 2020