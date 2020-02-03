|
|
Daniel N. Burns, 58, of Hamilton Square, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Woodbury, Dan resided in Hamilton Square his entire life. He was a graduate of Steinert High School and attended the Citadel. He participated in football, track and played in the orchestra. Dan went on to earn his bachelors degree from Rider University. Dan was employed with the State of New Jersey, Department of Corrections, for 20 years attaining the rank of Sergeant. An avid NY Giants and Philadelphia Phillies fan, Dan was passionate about sports. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond R. and Arlene E. (Yeager) Burns; he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Tom Sesztak of Hamilton Square; his nieces, Morganne and Victoria Luse; his many cousins; and his dear friends, including his lifelong friend, James R. Lozier and his wife, Susan of Barnegat. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Remembrances will be shared beginning at 4:00 p.m. Cremation services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 4, 2020