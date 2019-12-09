The Trentonian Obituaries
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
More Obituaries for Darnell Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darnell Harris Gardiner

Darnell Harris Gardiner Obituary
Darnell Harris Gardiner, 92 of Hamilton, departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital at Hamilton.
Born in Trenton, NJ, Darnell attended the Trenton Public School System and graduated from Trenton Central High School. She was employed at the Mercer Medical Center in Trenton, retiring after 39 years of service. After retiring she became a Baby Sitter.
Darnell was a member of The Order Eastern Star #64. She was a member of The Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, for over 80 years, and served on the Stewardess Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Linwood J. Gardiner; parents, Willie and Estella Gaskin Harris and Rachael Herndon Harris; one son, Curtis; one daughter, Rachael Paulette; three brothers, Clifford, Daniel and Charles Harris; three sisters, Estella Harris, Vermell Downing (David), Ruth Kerr (Clyde); two sisters-in-law, Irene Harris and Lillian Harris.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Renee Robinson; two sisters, Lavenia Gasque and Lillian Givens; two grandsons, Stephen F. Robinson Jr. (Melissa) and Kyle G. Robinson; two great grandchildren, Elijah Robinson and Layla Noelle Robinson; three Godchildren, Jada Hyman, James Hyman Jr. and Gabrielle Cobbs and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her Greater Mt. Zion AME Church family.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11am at The Greater Mt. Zion AME Church 42 Pennington Ave Trenton, NJ.
Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the church.
Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 9, 2019
