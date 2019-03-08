|
|
David DiLouie, our beloved brother and uncle passed away peacefully on February 20th with his family by his side. He was 67 years old and lived most of his life in the Trenton/Hopewell vicinity. He is survived by his sisters Toni Racioppo and Sue DiLouie; his brother John DiLouie; his nieces Julie Comfort, Amy Kurisko, Jenna Racioppo (his favorite – he loved you so much), Jodie Racioppo, Rachel DiLouie; and his nephew Adam Kurisko. For those of you who did not know him, he was truly one-of-a-kind with a soul that impacted many lives. He was creative, artistic, outgoing, and had one incredible and unique sense of humor. His knowledge and love of music, animals, and art was incomparable. Dave was a libertine who enjoyed good conversation and made new friends anywhere he went. He was always there for us when we needed support, distraction, to laugh and cry, or to have a good time. Dave had an adventurous spirit and a keen desire for knowledge. He challenged convention and lived outside of the ordinary. He was imaginative and creative in his thinking and living. He was a self-made naturalist and a lover of all living creatures. He loved Hopewell, New Jersey (before the affluent came and drove us out). Dave taught us that we do not and should not have to be like everyone else. We are all so blessed that we had “crazy Uncle Dave” in our life for as long as we did, and we wish we had more time together. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at the Hopewell Inn, 15 E Broad St, Hopewell, NJ 08525 on Friday, March 30th, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m. In honor of Dave, neither suits nor ties nor any formal attire will be permitted. “O life as futile, then, as frail! O for thy voice to soothe and bless! What hope of answer, or redress? Behind the veil, behind the veil.” - Alfred Tennyson
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 10, 2019