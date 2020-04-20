|
David J. Micanko, of Ewing, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at the Capital Health Fuld Campus. Born May 18th, 1970, David was just shy of his 50th birthday. David graduated from Ewing High School excelling in mathematics. He played in the Ewing Babe Ruth League and pitched a no hit no-run game. An avid Nascar fan, David attended many racing events, tailgating with fellow fans and friends. Throughout his career, David was a self-employed electrician, specializing in security systems. David was predeceased by his Phyllis Hornyak Micanko and David Micanko, and his grandparents, John N. Hornyak, and John and Sophia Micanko. He is survived by his grandmother (Granny) Olga Siksay Hornyak, uncle and aunt John and Susy Hornyak of Lewes DE, cousins, Denise and Gabriel Love of Orlando FL, Jonathan Hornyak of Charlotte NC, Scott Hornyak of San Diego CA, and Capt. James Slack of the Trenton Police Department and friends , Jose Rivera, Little Anthony and Kevin, of Burlington NJ. Good Night my Mr. Fixit and see you later. Private Cremation was held under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 21, 2020