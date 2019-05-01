|
David McKinley Tucker, the son of Robert L. Tucker and Rosa Clark Miller Tucker departed this life on April 28, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, NJ. He was born on August 3, 1936 in Trenton, NJ. He attended the Trenton Public School System and resided most of his adult life in Hamilton Township and Ewing, NJ. David was employed by the Hamilton Township Department of Public Works, Division of Roads as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 33 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, and going on Star Tour Trips. He was predeceased in death by two sisters; Doris Miller Cuttino and Isabelle Miller Alexander, and two brothers; Earl Miller and Clarence “Tubby” Miller. David leaves to share his precious memories with his wife, Marsha Tucker of Ewing, NJ, three sons; Mark Tucker (Belinda), David Hunt of Trenton, NJ and William Killingsworth (Alicia) of North Carolina, three daughters; Debbie Tucker of Trenton, NJ, Raquel Wrenn (Irving) of North Carolina, and Michelle Killingsworth of NJ, two brothers; Robert Donald Tucker (Bobbie), and Grover Tucker (Juliette) of Hamilton, NJ; and two sisters; Helen Lea of Trenton, NJ and Florence Conover of Hamilton, NJ, his granddaughter, Tiffany Shaw (William) of Trenton, NJ, six additional granddaughters, grandsons; Omar and Shadeed Tucker of Camden, NJ, and seven additional grandsons, two great-granddaughters; Clover of Trenton, NJ and Truly of North Carolina, and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Family home of Mr. David and Marsha Tucker 140 Hawthorne Ave. Ewing, NJ 08638.
Published in The Trentonian on May 2, 2019