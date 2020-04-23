The Trentonian Obituaries
Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Deborah Evelyn Lee Obituary
Deborah Evelyn Lee, 70, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in New York she was a long term resident of Trenton, NJ prior to returning to Bordentown City. She was a graduate of Bordentown Regional High School and worked as a Senior Clerk Typist for the Trenton Police Department where she was known for her quick sense of humor, contagious laugh, and love for her family. She retired from the Trenton Police Department in 2014 and devoted her time to her lifelong friendships and hobbies. She loved bingo, a homemade eggplant parmigiana (especially the one made by her daughter-in-law) and could often be seen in her signature cheetah print. Her family was important to her, especially her two grandsons. Their “Nana D” as they affectionately called her, will be deeply missed. Predeceased by her mother Marion Davis, she is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law: Edwin and Katie (Magee) Lee and her grandsons: Carter Michael and Preston Davis Lee of Columbus, NJ. Due to the present situation, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 24, 2020
