|
|
Delores Lillian Thompson, 85, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, Ms. Thompson was a graduate of Trenton Central High School and a lifelong area resident. She retired after years of service as a secretary at Hibbert Printing Company in Trenton and Catholic Charities of Trenton. After retirement, she was a volunteer at St. Francis Medical Center. Delores was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church for many years where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher and an avid crafter. She was a loving sister and aunt who enjoyed spending time with family and was always smiling, laughing and joking. Predeceased by her parents, Stanley G., Sr. and Stephanie Thompson, her sisters, Constance Rutherford, Betty Helble and Elaine Davison; and her brothers, Stanley Thompson Jr., Harold Thompson and James Thompson. She is survived by two sisters, Marilyn McBride of Claymont, DE and Barbara Marfino of Ringoes, NJ; her two brothers, Ronald Thompson of Hamilton, NJ and Walter Thompson and wife, Janet of Henderson, NV; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, there will be no services held at this time. On Monday, April 27, 2020, Delores will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ and following the burial, family and friends may visit the grave site at their convenience. For those who wish to honor Delores, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the . Please visit Delores’s permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way Delores touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances. You are welcome to plant a tree, light a candle, or post a photograph of Delores via the website. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 26, 2020