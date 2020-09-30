Denny L. Cvoliga of Browns Mills passed away suddenly September 28, 2020 at her residence at the age of 49. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 3rd at 3PM at the LEE FUNERAL HOME, 317 High St., Mt. Holly, NJ. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family Saturday afternoon from 2-3PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Holcombe Riverview Cemetery in Lambertville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Denny to the American Cancer Society
, Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com
. Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt Holly.