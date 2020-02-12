The Trentonian Obituaries
Derwin W. “DW” Brown, 60, of Willingboro, NJ departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Willingboro, NJ. Derwin was educated in the Trenton Public Schools and St. Joseph’s Catholic School. He retired from the State of NJ Department of Corrections with over 30 years of service. He was formerly employed with Allied Barton Securities @ PNC Bank. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Trenton. He was a member of King David Lodge No. 15, F. & A.M., P.H.A. where he served as Worshipful Master 2004-2005. He was an honorably discharged US Marine Corp veteran. Derwin was predeceased by his father, William E. Brown surviving are his wife, Tawaunice Brown; his mother, Evelyn M. Brown; a daughter, Eboni M. Brown; a stepson, Demetrius M. Smith; a stepdaughter, Selena D. Smith; a brother, Brian “Keith” Brown (Lisa); a sister, Donna “Sissie” Williams (Keith); several aunts, nieces, nephews, 2 brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11am at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 735 E. State St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be Saturday from 9am to 11am at the church with Masonic Services from 9:30am to 10:30am at the church. Interment will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery 830 Highland Rd Newtown, PA 18940. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 13, 2020
