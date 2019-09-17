|
|
Diane Ryel, 73, of Medford, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2109 at RWJ University Hospital in Hamilton. Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong area resident, residing in Columbus for many years, and most recently in Medford. Diane worked for 15 years at St. Francis Medical Center, and then 5 years for the State of New Jersey Parole Board. She was a former NJ Lottery winner. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time at her vacation home in Treasure Island, Florida. She also took great pride in her 1957 Chevy Bel Air. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Daughter of the late Dave and Doris Tilley, sister of the late Dennis Tilley, and aunt of the late Johnny Tilley, she is survived by her cousin Jamie Toleno and her husband Frank, and their three children, Jadyn, Giada, and Joelle; her two aunts, Erma Young and Audrey Sacks; as well as many cousins, and other family members. Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buklad Yardville Memorial Chapel, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road in Yardville. A service will be held 12 p.m. at the memorial chapel with local clergy officiating. Burial will follow in Morrisville Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 18, 2019