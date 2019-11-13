|
Dolores Ann Brienza passed away on Friday, November 8th 2019. Born in Ewing Township, New Jersey, she was a graduate of Trenton State College, now the College of New Jersey. She retired after teaching for 38 years in the Ewing Township School District. Dolores is predeceased by her parents; Daniel and Mary (Rubino) Brienza, her sisters; Rose C. Moore and Lucille M. Brienza, her 2 nephew’s; Daniel Arthur Moore Sr. and Deacon Timothy Elbert Moore. She is survived by her Great nephew; Daniel Arthur Moore Jr. and his wife Sheri (Blitz), and their daughters; Rachel Faith and Sarah Isabella of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, her niece; Kathie LaPenna of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, her niece; Roseann Moore of Hamilton, New Jersey and her daughter; Kimberly Arroyo (Justin) and their children of Hamilton, New Jersey and many cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 137 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing. Entombment will follow at Saint Mary’s Mausoleum, Hamilton, New Jersey. Calling hours will be from 10:00AM at the church until time of mass. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of M. William Murphy Inc, 935 Parkway Avenue, Ewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by visiting www.jdrf.org
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 14, 2019