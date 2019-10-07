|
Dolores Kochis Guinan, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 2nd from complications due to cancer. Dolores is survived by her children, Tom and his wife Liz of Chapel Hill, NC, and Jack and his wife Esther of Miami, FL. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dolores was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania where she met and married Thomas Franklin Guinan, who preceded her in death in 1999. The Guinans moved to Hamilton, New Jersey where they raised identical twin boys, and where she lived for the remainder of her life. A true renaissance woman, she was a talented dancer, seamstress, writer and baker. Dolores spent more than 20 years in Human Resources at The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, where she was known for her compassion, empathy, and the jar of candy on her desk. An active member in her community and church, her life is measured not just in the number of cookies baked (thousands!) or push-ups exercised (90 a day!) but in the number of lives who have been touched by her kind and loyal friendship. Always impeccably dressed, thoroughly organized and ready with a recipe or homeopathic remedy at hand, Dolores will be remembered by all who knew her for her generosity of spirit and true joie de vivre. Friends and family are invited to a memorial celebration of Dolores’s life at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton, NJ on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11am to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Dolores can be sent to: Calvary Chapel Living Hope marked “Care Fund” 76 Hopatcong Dr., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 8, 2019