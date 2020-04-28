The Trentonian Obituaries
Donald Carter Johnson Obituary
Donald Carter Johnson, 73, of Trenton departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Capitol Regional Medical Center. Born in Trenton, NJ, Donald was a lifelong resident of Trenton. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. He was employed by Hill Refrigeration as a Blue Seal Engineer. Donald was an honorably discharged Combat Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Mitchell A. Davis #182, Trenton, New Jersey. He was an original member of the Fabulous Cavalier Drill Team. He was predeceased by his parents, James Johnson and Effie Johnson Leonard; two sisters, Mary Agnes and Marion Johnson and brother, James Johnson Jr. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Diane Reid Johnson; three sons, Dwayne Johnson (Sharisse), Darrick Johnson (Alexis), Darrin Johnson; Goddaughter, Tashonda Square; seven grandchildren, Dij’ Shanae B. Roberts and Dij’shanique B. Roberts, Derrick A. Johnson, Sharisse Michelle Johnson, Dwayne Callandret Johnson and Arthur Carter Johnson and Patrick Doe; great granddaughter, Serenity Rose Johnson; sister, Audrey Curtis of Viera, FL; niece, Sonya Curtis of Rockledge, FL; cousins, Joyce Griffin of Viera, FL, Linda Botts, Mitchellville MD and John Walker of Trenton, NJ; and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Online tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 29, 2020
